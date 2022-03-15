Mahindra XUV700, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi e-tron wins at ICOTY 2022

The 17th edition of the Indian Car of the Year 2022 (ICOTY 2022) concluded last week with three models outshining competition to emerge as winners across categories. Read below to learn more about them.

2022 Indian Car of the Year

The 11 shortlisted contenders (Citroen C5 Aircross, Force Gurkha, Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, MG Astor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Octavia, Tata Punch, and Volkswagen Taigun) were extensively analysed and rated on the basis of reliability, driving appeal, comfort, design, fuel efficiency, and value for money proposition. Based on merit, the Mahindra XUV700 won the coveted title of Indian Car of the Year 2022, with a score of 101 points. Its nearest contender, the Volkswagen Taigun emerged as the first runner-up with 89 points. Tata's newest product for the Indian market, the Punch emerged as the second runner-up with 71 points.

Green Car Award

The Audi e-tron scored 104 points to win the Green Car of the Year Award and outdo the runners-up – the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron GT. For the uninitiated, a total of five contenders has made their way to the jury round, such as Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, and the Tata Tigor EV.

Premium Car Award

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has won the Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022, with a total score of 153 points. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S emerged as the first runner-up, followed by the Volvo S60 as the second runner-up. A total of six contenders made their way to the jury rounds, which included the Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Volvo S60.

The ICOTY 2022 jury comprises Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Dhruv Bhel and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from Evo, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand DSouza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar S from the Hindu, Kranti Sambhav and Girish Karkera from the Times Group, Ashish Jha from Outlook, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.

