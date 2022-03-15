  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mahindra XUV700, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi e-tron wins at ICOTY 2022

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 15 March 2022,00:12 AM IST

      The 17th edition of the Indian Car of the Year 2022 (ICOTY 2022) concluded last week with three models outshining competition to emerge as winners across categories. Read below to learn more about them.

      2022 Indian Car of the Year 

      Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

      The 11 shortlisted contenders (Citroen C5 Aircross, Force Gurkha, Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, MG Astor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Octavia, Tata Punch, and Volkswagen Taigun) were extensively analysed and rated on the basis of reliability, driving appeal, comfort, design, fuel efficiency, and value for money proposition. Based on merit, the Mahindra XUV700 won the coveted title of Indian Car of the Year 2022, with a score of 101 points. Its nearest contender, the Volkswagen Taigun emerged as the first runner-up with 89 points. Tata's newest product for the Indian market, the Punch emerged as the second runner-up with 71 points. 

      Green Car Award

      Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

      The Audi e-tron scored 104 points to win the Green Car of the Year Award and outdo the runners-up – the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron GT. For the uninitiated, a total of five contenders has made their way to the jury round, such as Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron, and the Tata Tigor EV

      Premium Car Award 

      Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

      The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has won the Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022, with a total score of 153 points. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S emerged as the first runner-up, followed by the Volvo S60 as the second runner-up. A total of six contenders made their way to the jury rounds, which included the Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Volvo S60.

      The ICOTY 2022 jury comprises Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Dhruv Bhel and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from Evo, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand DSouza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar S from the Hindu, Kranti Sambhav and Girish Karkera from the Times Group, Ashish Jha from Outlook, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.

      Mahindra XUV700
      Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.96 Lakh Onwards
      All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
      Audi | Mahindra | Mercedes-Benz | S-Class | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Audi e-tron | e-tron | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra XUV700, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi e-tron wins at ICOTY 2022

      Mahindra XUV700, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi e-tron wins at ICOTY 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/15/2022 00:12:10

      The 17th edition of the Indian Car of the Year 2022 (ICOTY 2022) concluded last week with three models outshining competition to emerge as winners across categories

      2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

      2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/14/2022 16:33:50

      The company has introduced the new RXL (O) variant in both 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre engine options

      Maruti-Toyota mid-size SUV test mules spotted for the first time

      Maruti-Toyota mid-size SUV test mules spotted for the first time

      By Nikhil Puthran03/11/2022 23:57:29

      The upcoming mid-size SUV has been spied testing for the first time

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      By Nikhil Puthran03/11/2022 22:52:26

      The vehicle is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/11/2022 12:47:19

      Force is expected to launch the all-new five-door Gurkha later this year.

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 19:04:52

      60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/10/2022 16:50:22

      The i20 N Line is available in two variants.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars