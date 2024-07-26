Nissan X-Trail official bookings open

Nissan India has opened bookings for the X-Trail SUV. With prices to be announced on 1 August, the booking amount is set at Rs. 1 lakh.

The X-Trail is the second Nissan model after Magnite and will be offered as a CBU unit. It is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 161bhp and 300Nm of torque. The motor moves the front wheels and is mated to a CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, the X-Trail comes equipped with split LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and an electronic parking brake.

When launched, the X-Trail will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian, and Toyota Fortuner.

