Citroen Basalt teased; multiple features confirmed

Citroen India has released a set of teasers of the Basalt coupe SUV ahead of its unveiling which is scheduled to take place on 2 August. The prices of the Tata Curvv-rival are expected to be revealed by the end of next month.

As seen in the teaser images, the Citroen Basalt will carry over most of the design elements from the version that was revealed earlier this year. On the outside, it gets the signature two-slat chrome grille, split LED DRLs and headlamp setup, projector headlights, square inserts for the lower grille, circular fog lights, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, wraparound taillights, blacked-out ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the Citroen Basalt teaser confirms the presence of many features, some of which include automatic climate control, fully digital instrument console, dual-tone upholstery, brushed aluminium finish for the AC controls, front and rear armrests (latter with cup holders and a mobile holder), and side support for the headrests.

Powering the new Basalt coupe SUV will be a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine developing an output of 109bhp and 205Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

