Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Jharkhand

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new sales and service touchpoint in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The new facility from Volkswagen features a three-car display area in the showroom that will showcase the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. The facility comprises an eight-bay service area that will cater to customers’ service and maintenance requirements of customers. With this, Volkswagen now has a total of four sales and service outlets in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration of the facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are glad to announce the inauguration of our new Volkswagen touchpoint in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand that reflects our commitment to the growing demands of customers and the evolving landscape of the Steel City of India.”

