2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

Renault India has introduced the 2022 Kwid at a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the new RXL (O) variant in both 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre engine options. The Climber Edition gets fresh interior and exterior updates with sporty white accents, and new dual-tone flex wheels. The Kwid Climber Edition is available in two monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue, while the dual-tone colour option includes Metal Mustard and Ice Cool White with a black roof.

The 2022 Renault Kwid now offers seat belt pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature. Apart from this, the standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, over-speed alert, reverse parking sensors, driver side pyro and pre-tensioner with load limiter. Depending on the variant, the Kwid gets an eight-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, video playback, and voice recognition support. For convenience, the vehicle also offers a reverse parking camera with guidelines and electrically adjustable ORVM.

Mechanically, the Kwid is available in two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The 0.8-litre engine produces 53bhp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm of torque at 4,386rpm. The 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm.

Renault Kwid ₹ 4.49 Lakh Onwards

