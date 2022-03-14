  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Monday 14 March 2022,16:33 PM IST

      Renault India has introduced the 2022 Kwid at a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the new RXL (O) variant in both 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre engine options. The Climber Edition gets fresh interior and exterior updates with sporty white accents, and new dual-tone flex wheels. The Kwid Climber Edition is available in two monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue, while the dual-tone colour option includes Metal Mustard and Ice Cool White with a black roof.

      The 2022 Renault Kwid now offers seat belt pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature. Apart from this, the standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, over-speed alert, reverse parking sensors, driver side pyro and pre-tensioner with load limiter. Depending on the variant, the Kwid gets an eight-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, video playback, and voice recognition support. For convenience, the vehicle also offers a reverse parking camera with guidelines and electrically adjustable ORVM. 

      Mechanically, the Kwid is available in two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The 0.8-litre engine produces 53bhp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm of torque at 4,386rpm. The 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm.

      Renault Kwid
      Renault Kwid ₹ 4.49 Lakh Onwards
      All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
      Renault | Renault KWID | KWID

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

      2022 Renault Kwid introduced in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/14/2022 16:33:50

      The company has introduced the new RXL (O) variant in both 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre engine options

      Maruti-Toyota mid-size SUV test mules spotted for the first time

      Maruti-Toyota mid-size SUV test mules spotted for the first time

      By Nikhil Puthran03/11/2022 23:57:29

      The upcoming mid-size SUV has been spied testing for the first time

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      By Nikhil Puthran03/11/2022 22:52:26

      The vehicle is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/11/2022 12:47:19

      Force is expected to launch the all-new five-door Gurkha later this year.

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 19:04:52

      60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/10/2022 16:50:22

      The i20 N Line is available in two variants.

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 15:21:52

      The newly launched BMW X4 is available in both Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn grey metallic paintwork.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars