2022 Toyota Glanza introduced in India at Rs 6.39 lakh

Toyota has introduced the 2022 Glanza in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated version of the hatchback is available in four variants – E, S, G, and V. Except for the E variant, all the other variants can be had with an AMT option. Since the Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the updated model gets subtle upgrades in the form of Toyota signature upper grille and sporty front bumper with carbon fibre texture.

Some of the other feature highlights include LED projector and DRLs, auto ORVMs with indicators, LED taillights, steering mounted audio control, head-up display, 360-degree camera, nine-inch smart playcast infotainment system with Toyota voice assistant, and more. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers up to six airbags, vehicle stability control, and ABS with EBD and BA. The automatic version additionally offers hill-hold control.

Mechanically, the 2022 Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine gets the idle start stop technology which delivers superior fuel efficiency figures. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, AVP, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “At TKM, we have always focused on delivering the best products and services to our customers. In doing so, it has been our endeavour to draw more customers to the Toyota Experience, thus catering to the needs of the millennials who seek both value and style. The launch of the Cool New Glanza is an important step in that direction. It will be our goal to continue enabling more people to buy and experience a Toyota along with our renowned after-sales service which is a key differentiating factor. We are happy to offer a unique industry experience that comes with the acclaimed global standards of Toyota service quality, provided by highly trained staff who will attend to your car with utmost care in a prompt and timely manner.

The ex-showroom prices for the 2022 Glanza are as follows –

Glanza E – Rs 6.39 lakh (MT)

Glanza S – Rs 7.29 lakh (MT), Rs 7.79 lakh (AMT)

Glanza G – Rs 8.24 lakh (MT), Rs 8.74 lakh (AMT)

Glanza V – Rs 9.19 lakh (MT), Rs 9.69 lakh (AMT)

