Maruti launches Radiance Edition for Ignis; prices revealed

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new special edition for the Ignis hatchback in India, with prices starting at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the Ignis Radiance Edition, it gets a range of additional accessories and yet, it is priced lower than the standard offering.

The Radiance Edition is available in select variants of the Ignis, namely Sigma, Zeta, and Alpha. Notably, the Delta variant does not receive this edition or kit. The base variant, called Sigma, is priced at Rs. 5.84 lakh, while the Ignis Sigma Radiance Edition is priced at Rs. 5.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), thus including a price cut of Rs. 35,000 alongside the additional set of accessories.

Regarding accessories, Maruti will offer the Ignis Radiance Edition in the Sigma variant with accessories such as wheel covers, door visors, and chrome inserts, priced at Rs. 3,650. Similarly, the Zeta and Alpha variants get accessories in the form of seat covers, black cushions, door cladding, and door visors, with the kit priced at Rs. 9,500.

Mechanically, the Ignis Radiance remains unchanged when compared with the standard car. It continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. There are five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options to choose from.

