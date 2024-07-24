    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 24 July 2024,14:58 PM IST

            BMW India has launched the new long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan is being offered at an asking price of Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new generation, the 5 Series has grown in size and offers more space and features over the outgoing iteration.

            The BMW 5 Series can be had in 530Li M Sport variant in two guises – Aluminium Satinated and Titanium Bronze. Under the hood, the eighth-gen 5 Series is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor coupled with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox and a 48V electric system. In this state of tune, the 5 Series can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

            Dimensions-wise, the new BMW 5 Series measures 5,165mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,518mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,105mm. Moreover, it rides on 18-inch wheels as standard with an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels.

            BMW New 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

            The design highlights of the BMW 5 Series LWB include a large illuminated signature kidney grille, LED DRLs integrated into the LED headlamps, black inserts on the bumper, ‘M’ badges on the front fenders, flush door handles, ‘5’ embossed on the C-pillar, and wraparound LED taillights.

            In terms of features, the 5 Series comes equipped with a curved twin-screen layout with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless charger, and electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats.

            BMW 5 Series
            BMW5 Series ₹ N/A OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | new 5-Series | BMW New 5 Series

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India

            By Jay Shah07/24/2024 15:21:34

            Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India.

            New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

            New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/24/2024 14:58:43

            BMW India has launched the new long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan is being offered at an asking price of Rs. 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Tata Curvv interior design sketches revealed

            Tata Curvv interior design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah07/23/2024 17:48:09

            Tata Curvv interior design sketches revealed before official launch.

            Citroen Basalt teased; multiple features confirmed

            Citroen Basalt teased; multiple features confirmed

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/23/2024 12:26:59

            The Citroen Basalt rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv coupe SUV.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted again; ADAS confirmed

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted again; ADAS confirmed

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/22/2024 13:22:09

            The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched in the festive season.

            Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Thar Roxx

            Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Thar Roxx

            By Jay Shah07/22/2024 11:10:01

            Mahindra's upcoming 5-door Thar will be called Thar Roxx and will be launched on 15 August.

            Tata Curvv real-world images leaked

            Tata Curvv real-world images leaked

            By Jay Shah07/21/2024 11:47:05

            Ahead of the launch of the Tata Curvv in August, the real-world images have been leaked.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 11.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe facelift

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe facelift

            ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.90 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 54.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 5 Series

            BMW 5 Series

            ₹ N/A Onwards
            MINI Cooper

            MINI Cooper

            ₹ 44.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 66.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars