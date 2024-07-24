New BMW 5 Series launched at Rs. 72.9 lakh

BMW India has launched the new long-wheelbase version of the 5 Series in the country. The luxury sedan is being offered at an asking price of Rs. 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new generation, the 5 Series has grown in size and offers more space and features over the outgoing iteration.

The BMW 5 Series can be had in 530Li M Sport variant in two guises – Aluminium Satinated and Titanium Bronze. Under the hood, the eighth-gen 5 Series is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor coupled with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox and a 48V electric system. In this state of tune, the 5 Series can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

Dimensions-wise, the new BMW 5 Series measures 5,165mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,518mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,105mm. Moreover, it rides on 18-inch wheels as standard with an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels.

The design highlights of the BMW 5 Series LWB include a large illuminated signature kidney grille, LED DRLs integrated into the LED headlamps, black inserts on the bumper, ‘M’ badges on the front fenders, flush door handles, ‘5’ embossed on the C-pillar, and wraparound LED taillights.

In terms of features, the 5 Series comes equipped with a curved twin-screen layout with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless charger, and electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats.

