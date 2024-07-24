Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric launched in India.

Mini India has launched Cooper S and Countryman Electric at Rs. 44.90 lakh and Rs. 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 201bhp and 300Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission duty is handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It can reach a top speed of 242kmph and dart to 100kmph from a standstill in 6.6 seconds.

In terms of features, the Mini Cooper gets a new 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system, revised fascia with a new headlamp design, fresh alloy wheel design, and redesigned tail lamps.

The Countryman Electric makes use of a 66.45kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to produce 201bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Mini claims that the Countryman has a claimed electric driving range of 462km on a single charge and can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 8.6 seconds.

