            Tata Curvv interior design sketches revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 23 July 2024,17:48 PM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the Curvv EV on 7 August, Tata Motors has released the design sketches of the cabin of the SUV.

            The released images reveal the dashboard layout that is similar to the recently launched Nexon. It sports a two-spoke steering wheel, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touch-based aircon panel. It will also get an electronic parking brake and the gear lever from the Nexon.

            Tata Curvv Dashboard

            The Curvv is also expected to be launched with a panoramic sunroof with ambient lights, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv

