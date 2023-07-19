Tata hikes prices of its range in India

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its range in India with effect from 17 July, 2023. The carmaker stated that the reason behind the price revision is to offset the high input and operational costs. Models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari have incurred price increments.

Starting with the entry-level models, the Tiago and Tigor are now dearer by up to Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. Then, the SUV range, including the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari incurred a price hike of up to Rs. 20,000.

Meanwhile, the EV line-up and the ICE models, including the Altroz and Punch, have not been affected by the recent price hike.

Listed below are the new ex-showroom price ranges of the Tata models in India, as on 19 July, 2023.

Models Ex-showroom price range Tiago Rs. 5.60 lakh – Rs. 8.15 lakh Tiago NRG Rs. 6.70 lakh – Rs. 8.05 lakh Tigor Rs. 6.30 lakh – Rs. 8.90 lakh Nexon Rs. 8 lakh – Rs. 14.48 lakh Harrier Rs. 15.20 lakh – Rs. 24.27 lakh Safari Rs. 15.85 lakh – Rs. 25.21 lakh

