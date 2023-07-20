    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Brezza safety features list rejigged; no mild-hybrid tech for manual variants

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 20 July 2023,12:26 PM IST

            The Maruti Brezza has undergone a revision in its feature list and powertrain. The automaker has removed a handful of safety features and the mild-hybrid tech for all manual trims. While Maruti has not released an official statement, the changes have been implemented in the model’s official brochure. 

            No mild-hybrid tech for Brezza manual variants

            The petrol manual variants of the Brezza lose out on mild-hybrid tech whereas there are no changes for the automatic versions. Both are powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that has an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm in the petrol guise. 

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

            With the mild-hybrid tech removed, the mileage of all manual variants has also been revised. The new mileage is significantly low as compared to the earlier claimed mileage with the mild-hybrid powertrain. 

            Maruti Brezza PetrolOld mileage (Claimed)New mileage (Claimed)
            LXi and VXi20.15kmpl17.38kmpl
            ZXi and ZXi Plus19.89kmpl

            Brezza revised safety features

            The Brezza CNG is available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. With the new revision, select safety features have been removed for these trims. The CNG iteration now misses out on Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold assist, which are now limited only to the petrol trims. 

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine Shot

            On the other hand, all petrol and CNG versions now benefit from seatbelt reminders for all passengers, a feature that was earlier offered only for the front passengers. 

            Brezza prices and rivals

            The prices remain unchanged and the Brezza continues to have a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes all the way up to Rs. 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the CNG versions start from Rs. 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite

