Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

Review to go live

Our first drive review for the Kia Seltos will go live on 23 July. In it we will be able to tell you what the car is like to drive across the SUVs multiple engine options. We have already looked at the feature list and design when the car was unveiled on July 5 and you can check that out here.

Kia Seltos facelift design highlights

On the outside, the Seltos facelift gets an updated face, headlamps, fog lamps and a new design for the alloy wheels. One of the major changes is at the rear where Kia has ditched the chrome surrounds for a one-piece tail lamp that extends the width of the boot door.

Inside, Kia has updated the dashboard to include a once-piece console with a new display for the infotainment system as well as a full HD quality digital display for the instrument cluster. There are no changes in the dimensions as well as the layout of the cabin.

Kia Seltos facelift feature list and specifications

In addition to what is offered, Kia is also giving the Seltos dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats and ADAS as a part of the deal. All versions of the Seltos now get six airbags as standard. The Seltos is being offered with two 1.5-litre petrol engines and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All engines get a six-speed manual as standard but all of them also get multiple automatic transmission options.

Kia Seltos facelift launch, pricing and competition

We expect Kia to launch the Seltos facelift in August 2023 with a price of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. It is a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

