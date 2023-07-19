    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 19 July 2023,15:58 PM IST

            Review to go live 

            Our first drive review for the Kia Seltos will go live on 23 July. In it we will be able to tell you what the car is like to drive across the SUVs multiple engine options. We have already looked at the feature list and design when the car was unveiled on July 5 and you can check that out here.

            Kia Seltos facelift design highlights 

            On the outside, the Seltos facelift gets an updated face, headlamps, fog lamps and a new design for the alloy wheels. One of the major changes is at the rear where Kia has ditched the chrome surrounds for a one-piece tail lamp that extends the width of the boot door. 

            Inside, Kia has updated the dashboard to include a once-piece console with a new display for the infotainment system as well as a full HD quality digital display for the instrument cluster. There are no changes in the dimensions as well as the layout of the cabin. 

            Kia Seltos facelift feature list and specifications 

            In addition to what is offered, Kia is also giving the Seltos dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats and ADAS as a part of the deal. All versions of the Seltos now get six airbags as standard. The Seltos is being offered with two 1.5-litre petrol engines and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All engines get a six-speed manual as standard but all of them also get multiple automatic transmission options. 

            Kia Seltos facelift launch, pricing and competition 

            We expect Kia to launch the Seltos facelift in August 2023 with a price of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. It is a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor

            Kia Seltos Facelift
            Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos facelift | Kia Seltos facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            Tata hikes prices of its range in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/19/2023 18:59:16

            Tata Motors has increased the prices of its range in India with effect from 17 July, 2023. The carmaker stated that the reason behind the price revision is to offset the high input and operational costs. Models including the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari have incurred price increments.

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            Kia Seltos facelift first drive review to go live on 23 July

            By Desirazu Venkat07/19/2023 15:58:52

            Our first drive review of the Kia Seltos

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets new AVAS safety feature

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets new AVAS safety feature

            By Haji Chakralwale07/18/2023 21:24:01

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the safety features list of the Grand Vitara by introducing Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). This new feature is only available with the hybrid variants of the SUV. With this, the carmaker has also hiked the prices of the hybrid versions by up to Rs. 4,000.

            2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

            2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open: deliveries from September

            By Desirazu Venkat07/18/2023 19:59:21

            It is available in one fully loaded HSE Dynamic trim lievel

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            Maruti Fronx CNG to get six airbags across the range soon

            By Desirazu Venkat07/17/2023 19:46:05

            The six airbags will be offered in both the Delta and Sigma variant

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            Mercedes-Benz starts accepting orders for the new GLC SUV in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/17/2023 19:45:36

            Mercedes-Benz has commenced the bookings of its new SUV, the GLC in India. With a launch date set for 9 August, 2023, customers can start booking the model with a token amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The new-gen GLC will be offered in two variants, namely, 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic.

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            Citroen C3 scores zero in Latin NCAP crash test ratings

            By Haji Chakralwale07/14/2023 21:49:36

            The Citroen C3 was recently tested under the Latin NCAP crash tests and it has failed the tests with zero-star safety rating. The Brazilian-spec test model was loaded with safety features like dual front airbags, ESC, a seatbelt load limiter and reminder.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars