            BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 46.9 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Saturday 25 May 2024,12:22 PM IST

            BMW India has launched a new ‘Shadow Edition’ of its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. This new edition is priced at Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom) which is costlier by Rs. 3 lakh than the standard variant. Notably, the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition will sold in limited numbers.

            In terms of changes, the BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition features the signature blacked-out kidney grille and a rear tailgate-mounted spoiler. Customers can opt for two colour options, namely, Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey.

            On the inside, the Shadow Edition of the 2 Series gets Black and Oyster upholstery with the illuminated Berlin trim. Also on offer is a carbon-fibre-themed gear selector. As for the features, the sedan comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, gesture control, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, parking assist, wireless charger, and automatic climate control.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

            Mechanically, the BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is equipped with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol motor capable of producing 177bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a seven-speed automatic torque converter gearbox with paddle shifters.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
            BMW2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 43.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | 2 Series Gran Coupe | BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe | 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

