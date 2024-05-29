    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 29 May 2024,18:16 PM IST

            Mahindra has hosted a massive delivery campaign by delivering 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO SUV on a single day across the country.

            The campaign was conducted on 26 May and pertains to AX5, AX5L, MX3, and MX3 Pro variants. Mahindra has stated that the deliveries of other variants that include MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, AX7, and AX7 L is slated to begin from June and July 2024.

            As per our sources, the AX5 is currently the most popular and in-demand variant of the SUV. This variant has a starting Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both petrol and diesel engines and can be had with manual and automatic gearbox options.

            In terms of features, starting with the AX5 variant, the 3XO comes loaded with twin 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, push start/stop button, TMPS, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO
            MahindraXUV 3XO ₹ 7.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 16:08:51

            Porsche has launched and started to accept bookings for the 911 facelift that gets a hybrid powertrain.

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 11:52:56

            Dealerships across the country have started to accept unofficial bookings for the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer.

            200 BYD Seal EVs delivered in 1 day

            200 BYD Seal EVs delivered in 1 day

            By Jay Shah05/28/2024 06:39:09

            BYD India delivered 200 Seal EVs in a single day.

            Tata Altroz Racer teaser out; launch in June 2024

            Tata Altroz Racer teaser out; launch in June 2024

            By Jay Shah05/28/2024 06:24:58

            Tata Motors has released the first teaser image of the upcoming Altroz Racer that will rival the Hyundai i20 N Line.

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            By Jay Shah05/25/2024 16:46:33

            The Kia Seltos HTE variant gets 5 new colour optons.

            BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 46.9 lakh

            BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 46.9 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale05/25/2024 12:22:49

            BMW India has launched a new ‘Shadow Edition’ of its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. This new edition is priced at Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom) which is costlier by Rs. 3 lakh than the standard variant.

