Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

Mahindra has hosted a massive delivery campaign by delivering 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO SUV on a single day across the country.

The campaign was conducted on 26 May and pertains to AX5, AX5L, MX3, and MX3 Pro variants. Mahindra has stated that the deliveries of other variants that include MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, AX7, and AX7 L is slated to begin from June and July 2024.

As per our sources, the AX5 is currently the most popular and in-demand variant of the SUV. This variant has a starting Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both petrol and diesel engines and can be had with manual and automatic gearbox options.

In terms of features, starting with the AX5 variant, the 3XO comes loaded with twin 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, push start/stop button, TMPS, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO