Kia EV9 spied undisguised in India

Kia is gearing up to launch its second electric SUV, the EV9 in India. Expected to be launched soon, the EV9 is the brand’s flagship EV and will be positioned above the EV6 in our country.

The car was spotted testing sans camouflage revealing the exterior styling and a peek into the cabin. The EV9 spotted wears the black exterior hue and sports the massive LED headlamps that extend to the bumpers. The dual-tone alloy wheels give it a retro look and the flat roofline further lends the EV9 an imposing stance.

Inside, the cabin matches the international-spec version with a four-spoke steering wheel, two 10.25-inch screens, electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an all-black interior theme.

Globally, the EV9 can be had in 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh battery packs with single and dual-motor setup. It also boasts a driving range of up to 541km. However, it remains to be seen if Kia considers both versions for the Indian market.

