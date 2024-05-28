Tata Altroz Racer teaser out; launch in June 2024

Tata Motors has officially released the teaser of the Altroz Racer that I scheduled to make its debut in June 2024. While the official bookings are yet to commence, the hatchback will go up against the i20 N Line and will be powered by Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Altroz Racer will ditch the i-Turbo-spec petrol mill for a powerful iteration that will be tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. It will most likely be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Tata showcased the model at the Auto Expo last year and Bharat Mobility Show 2024. To distinguish itself from the standard Altroz, the Racer edition will sport a new dual-tone orange and black colour scheme and a prominent roof spoiler. It is also expected to get white colour racing stripes on the hood. Besides this, it will carry forward the same set of head and tail lamps including the alloy wheels that are offered with its vanilla version.

The cabin of this special edition will be draped in a fully black theme with contrasting highlights on the seats and dashboard. Furthermore, it will come equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone compatibility, drive modes, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, an electric sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster. s

