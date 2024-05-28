200 BYD Seal EVs delivered in 1 day

BYD India hosted a mega delivery camp with 200 Seal EVs delivered in a single day across the country. The carmaker that recently logged 1,000 bookings for the electric sedan hosted the delivery campaign in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Commenting on the event, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said, 'The BYD Seal’s strong reception in India underscores the growing demand for premium electric vehicles that offer a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, style, and value. We are confident that the BYD Seal represents another step in our commitment to accelerating a cleaner and greener future for India. The nationwide handover of the BYD Seal to our customers simultaneously serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers and dealership network who share our vision for sustainable mobility.'

The BYD Seal made its India debut on 5 March and has a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Dynamic, Premium, and Performance trims and can be had with two battery packs – 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. The Seal boasts an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 650km and is a direct rival to the BMW i4.

