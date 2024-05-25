Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

Kia India has increased the colour options for the Seltos HTE variant. Earlier available in only Clear White and Sparkling Silver shades, it now gets five additional shades.

This variant is now offered in Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Pewter Olive colours in addition to the white and silver hues. Besides this, the higher variants of the Seltos can also be opted in dual-tone options.

The base HTE variant of the Seltos is offered with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque whereas the latter puts out 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

