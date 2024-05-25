    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 25 May 2024,16:46 PM IST

            Kia India has increased the colour options for the Seltos HTE variant. Earlier available in only Clear White and Sparkling Silver shades, it now gets five additional shades.

            This variant is now offered in Gravity Grey, Aurora Black, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Pewter Olive colours in addition to the white and silver hues. Besides this, the higher variants of the Seltos can also be opted in dual-tone options.

            The base HTE variant of the Seltos is offered with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque whereas the latter puts out 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Kia Seltos
            KiaSeltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            Kia Seltos HTE variant gets more colours

            By Jay Shah05/25/2024 16:46:33

            The Kia Seltos HTE variant gets 5 new colour optons.

            BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 46.9 lakh

            BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 46.9 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale05/25/2024 12:22:49

            BMW India has launched a new ‘Shadow Edition’ of its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. This new edition is priced at Rs. 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom) which is costlier by Rs. 3 lakh than the standard variant.

            Kia EV9 spied undisguised in India

            Kia EV9 spied undisguised in India

            By Jay Shah05/25/2024 08:48:30

            Kia's upcoming model, EV9 has been spotted testing in India

            Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh

            Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2024 12:37:07

            The Nissan Magnite has been launched in a new Geza Special Edition with a CVT gearbox.

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS and AMG S 63 E Performance launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/22/2024 15:45:19

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLS 600 4Matic and AMG S 63 E Performance with more features and tweaked powertrains.

            Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select launched in India; priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select launched in India; priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/22/2024 12:54:30

            The Mahindra XUV700 is now available in a new AX5 Select variant with petrol and diesel powertrains.

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            By Jay Shah05/21/2024 16:00:52

            The Mahindra Thar is now available in a new Deep Forest exterior shade.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars