Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh

Nissan India has launched the Magnite in Geza CVT Special Edition at a starting price of Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier available with a manual gearbox, the special edition can now be had with a CVT unit.

The Magnite Geza is available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and is coupled with a CVT unit.

As a part of the package, it is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lights, a reverse parking camera, ‘Geza’ badges, and sound system by JBL.

