Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

Nissan India has introduced its entire Nissan and Datsun model lineup for all the defence personnel through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). All the CSD customers can also avail of the approved applicable discounts at outlets across the country. The models on offer include the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, and Datsun redi-GO.
The entire process of buying the car through CSD depots is digital and paperless. Customers can select the model, upload documents like canteen card, KYC, and payment transfer details online on the AFD portal specified by the carmaker.
Recently, the company also launched subscription plans for Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, and Datsun redi-GO in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai; more details of which can be read here.
The exclusive ex-showroom model-wise prices of all the models for CSD customers are listed below.
Nissan Magnite MT XE – Rs 4,82,306
Nissan Magnite MT XL – Rs 5,27,074
Nissan Magnite MT XV – Rs 5,88,853
Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium – Rs 6,66,748
Nissan Magnite MT XL Turbo – Rs 6,13,144
Nissan Magnite MT XV Turbo – Rs 6,74,923
Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium Turbo – Rs 7,43,864
Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XL – Rs 6,90,260
Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV – Rs 7,52,040
Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium – Rs 8,20,981
Nissan Kicks XV 1.5 – Rs 8,80,587
Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT – Rs 12,83,287
Nissan Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO – Rs 10,58,257
Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo – Rs 11,39,150
Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) dual-tone 1.3 TURBO – Rs 12,42,516
Datsun redi-GO A – Rs 3,28,005
Datsun redi-GO T – Rs 3,52,963
Datsun redi-GO T (O) – Rs 3,82,628
Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre – Rs 3,99,050
Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,18,324
Datsun GO T – Rs 4,83,341
Datsun GO T CVT – Rs 5,33,080
Datsun GO Plus T – Rs 5,05,433
Datsun GO Plus T CVT – Rs 5,76,582