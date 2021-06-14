Please Tell Us Your City

      Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 14 June 2021,16:58 PM IST

      Nissan India has introduced its entire Nissan and Datsun model lineup for all the defence personnel through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). All the CSD customers can also avail of the approved applicable discounts at outlets across the country. The models on offer include the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, and Datsun redi-GO. 

      Right Front Three Quarter

      The entire process of buying the car through CSD depots is digital and paperless. Customers can select the model, upload documents like canteen card, KYC, and payment transfer details online on the AFD portal specified by the carmaker. 

      Recently, the company also launched subscription plans for Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, and Datsun redi-GO in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai; more details of which can be read here.

      The exclusive ex-showroom model-wise prices of all the models for CSD customers are listed below. 

      Nissan Magnite MT XE – Rs 4,82,306

      Nissan Magnite MT XL – Rs 5,27,074

      Nissan Magnite MT XV – Rs 5,88,853

      Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium – Rs 6,66,748

      Nissan Magnite MT XL Turbo – Rs 6,13,144

      Nissan Magnite MT XV Turbo – Rs 6,74,923

      Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium Turbo – Rs 7,43,864

      Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XL – Rs 6,90,260

      Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV – Rs 7,52,040

      Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium – Rs 8,20,981

      Nissan Kicks XV 1.5 – Rs 8,80,587

      Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT – Rs 12,83,287

      Nissan Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO – Rs 10,58,257

      Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo – Rs 11,39,150

      Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) dual-tone 1.3 TURBO – Rs 12,42,516

      Datsun redi-GO A – Rs 3,28,005

      Datsun redi-GO T – Rs 3,52,963

      Datsun redi-GO T (O) – Rs 3,82,628

      Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre – Rs 3,99,050

      Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,18,324

      Datsun GO T – Rs 4,83,341

      Datsun GO T CVT – Rs 5,33,080

      Datsun GO Plus T – Rs 5,05,433

      Datsun GO Plus T CVT – Rs 5,76,582

