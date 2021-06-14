Nissan and Datsun models now available through Canteen Store Departments

Nissan India has introduced its entire Nissan and Datsun model lineup for all the defence personnel through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). All the CSD customers can also avail of the approved applicable discounts at outlets across the country. The models on offer include the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, and Datsun redi-GO.

The entire process of buying the car through CSD depots is digital and paperless. Customers can select the model, upload documents like canteen card, KYC, and payment transfer details online on the AFD portal specified by the carmaker.

Recently, the company also launched subscription plans for Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, and Datsun redi-GO in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai; more details of which can be read here.

The exclusive ex-showroom model-wise prices of all the models for CSD customers are listed below.

Nissan Magnite MT XE – Rs 4,82,306

Nissan Magnite MT XL – Rs 5,27,074

Nissan Magnite MT XV – Rs 5,88,853

Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium – Rs 6,66,748

Nissan Magnite MT XL Turbo – Rs 6,13,144

Nissan Magnite MT XV Turbo – Rs 6,74,923

Nissan Magnite MT XV Premium Turbo – Rs 7,43,864

Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XL – Rs 6,90,260

Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV – Rs 7,52,040

Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium – Rs 8,20,981

Nissan Kicks XV 1.5 – Rs 8,80,587

Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT – Rs 12,83,287

Nissan Kicks XV 1.3 TURBO – Rs 10,58,257

Nissan Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo – Rs 11,39,150

Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) dual-tone 1.3 TURBO – Rs 12,42,516

Datsun redi-GO A – Rs 3,28,005

Datsun redi-GO T – Rs 3,52,963

Datsun redi-GO T (O) – Rs 3,82,628

Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre – Rs 3,99,050

Datsun redi-GO T (O) 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,18,324

Datsun GO T – Rs 4,83,341

Datsun GO T CVT – Rs 5,33,080

Datsun GO Plus T – Rs 5,05,433

Datsun GO Plus T CVT – Rs 5,76,582

Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.59 Lakh Onwards

Nissan | Datsun | Datsun GO | GO | Redi GO | Datsun Redi GO | Kicks | Nissan Kicks | GO+ | Datsun GO+ | Nissan Magnite | Magnite