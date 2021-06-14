Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra announces discount offers for June 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 14 June 2021,12:51 PM IST

      In a bid to encourage car buying, Mahindra has introduced numerous offers on its SUV lineup for June 2021. The XUV300, XUV500, Bolero, Marazzo, and Scorpio are available this month with a cash discount, exchange bonus, and complementary accessories. 

      The XUV300 compact SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and complementary accessories worth Rs 5,000. The diesel trims of the SUV get a similar cash and exchange bonus while the accessories can be had up to Rs 10,000. The corporate discount is fixed for all the variants at Rs 4,000. 

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The Bolero can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs 3,500, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Marazzo MPV is available in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The lower M2 variant can be had with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 while the M4 Plus and M6 Plus trims benefit with a cash discount of Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discount for all the variants are Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,200, respectively. 

      Right Front Three Quarter

      The soon to be replaced XUV500 SUV gets a cash discount of Rs 36,800, complementary accessories worth Rs 15,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 9,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Alturas is manufactured in limited numbers by the carmaker and, if available, can be had with discount offers up to Rs3 lakh. All the mentioned offers are applicable till 30 June, 2021. There are no benefits on the Thar this month. 

