      Next-gen BS6 Force Gurkha teased; India launch in Q3 2021

      Tuesday 15 June 2021,17:48 PM IST

      Force Motors has finally revealed the launch timeline for the BS6 Gurkha. As per a teaser video shared by the Indian automaker on its social media platform, the updated Gurkha SUV will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021. Previously showcased at the 2021 Auto Expo, the Gurkha was expected to be launched last year but was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. 

      Left Side View

      Appearance-wise, the new Gurkha is expected to get a long box-type bonnet with a single slat front grille and circular headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. For a more rugged look, the carmaker has gone for contrast black bumpers that complement the squared wheel arches. The SUV is also likely to get side step, chunky tyres, snorkel, and black ORVMs. The rear will be relatively simple with vertically stacked tail lamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. 

      Based on the sightings of the prototype, we expect an all-black affair for the cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system, circular aircon vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, front-facing second-row seats, and side-facing third-row seats. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Under the high bonnet, the new Gurkha is likely to get a BS6 compliant Mercedes sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine and will be paired to a five-speed manual with a rear-wheel-drive setup. Force Motors could also equip the Gurkha with a 4x4 configuration to make it off-road capable.

