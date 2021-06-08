Please Tell Us Your City

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 08 June 2021,10:38 AM IST

      Nissan India, in association with Orix India has rolled out subscription plans for all the Magnite, Kicks and Datsun redi-GO models. Customers can now own these Nissan and Datsun vehicles against a fixed monthly fee. 

      The highlights of the initiative - ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan’ are zero down payment, zero service costs, maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, and cost of paperwork. The vehicles will be registered on the subscriber’s name on a white number plate with an option of buying back the vehicle after the end of the subscription tenure. Initially, the plan is introduced in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai and is expected to be launched for the patrons in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune soon.

      Nissan Magnite Front View

      Interested customers will have to initially pay a refundable security deposit at the start of the plan and subsequently opt for the pre-defined subscription fee and tenure. The monthly subscription charges for the Nissan Magnite range between Rs 17,999 to Rs 25,299. The variants on offer include XV Manual, XV Premium Manual, XV Turbo Manual, XV Premium Turbo Manual, XV Turbo CVT, and XV Premium Turbo CVT. 

      Meanwhile, the Kicks is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol as well as a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The XV and XV Premium trims of the crossover can be subscribed for a monthly fee of Rs 23,999 to Rs 30,4999, depending upon the selected variant. 

      From the Datsun family, is the affordable redi-GO budget hatchback that is available for subscription at Rs 8,999 to Rs 10,999. The eligible variants are A, T (O) 0.8, T (O) 1.0, and T (O) 1.0 AMT. 

      Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to manoeuvre amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan MAGNITE, Nissan KICKS and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan.” 

