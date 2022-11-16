New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch tomorrow

Jeep is all set to introduce the new-generation Grand Cherokee in India tomorrow. The production of the SUV has already commenced at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. With this, it has become Jeep’s fourth model to be assembled in the country, after the Wrangler, Compass, and Meridian.

The key highlights of the Grand Cherokee include LED front and rear lights, a 10.25-inch driver display, 10.1-inch central information hub, 10-inch heads-up display, 10.25-inch co-passenger touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, digital inside rearview mirror, powered front seats with ventilation, and multi-zone temperature control system. Additionally, the India-spec model is likely to get advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The Grand Cherokee is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will also feature a 4x4 system along with various driving modes. Upon launch, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will take on the likes of the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh Estimated Price

