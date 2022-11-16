Toyota India teases the all-new Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially posted the first teaser of the new Innova Hycross on its social media handles. Following its global unveil in Indonesia on 21 November, 2022, the Innova Hycross will make its India debut on 25 November. It is to be noted that the Innova Hycross will be sold as Innova Zenix in Indonesia.

Toyota Indonesia has already teased the upcoming Innova Hycross a few times. The teasers revealed its fascia, side profile, and panoramic sunroof. The MPV will come with a raised bonnet with sharp creases, dual-chamber LED headlights, and a large, wide hexagonal-shaped grille. It may also come with air curtains to improve the aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the Innova Hycross is likely to feature a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, multi-zone temperature control, in-cabin air filters, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, electronically controlled seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, leatherette/leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, connected car features with smartwatch connectivity, and so on. It is believed that the MPV will get ADAS as well.

We expected the India-spec Innova Hycross to be powered by a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a small battery pack and electric motor. Thus, it will be a strong-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. Unlike the outgoing Innova Crysta, the new model will use a modern monocoque platform. Toyota could offer it with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive options.

Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated Price

