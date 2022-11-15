Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG likely to be introduced soon

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce a CNG version of the Grand Vitara in the weeks to come. Post-launch, the Maruti Grand Vitara will be the only SUV after the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to offer a CNG option.

The mechanical details are not known for now. However, it is believed that the upcoming model might continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which generates 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. The CNG version is expected to be limited to a five-speed manual transmission. Further, the company is likely to limit the CNG option to Delta and Zeta variants.

The feature list and the styling elements will be retained from the regular model. More details about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be known in the days to come.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

