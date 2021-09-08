Please Tell Us Your City

      MG Astor India unveil on 15 September, 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 09 September 2021,00:25 AM IST

      MG Motor India has officially announced the unveil date for its upcoming mid-size SUV. Christened as the MG Astor, the SUV will be unveiled in India on 15 September, 2021. The Astor is essentially the ICE derivative of the ZS EV and was showcased previously at the 2020 Auto Expo.

      Front View

      The Astor will have a close resemblance to the displayed model as well as the ZS EV. It will get a single-piece front grille flanked by headlamp clusters and integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The alloys are likely to get dual-tone petal-type design while the ORVMs could be painted in gloss black. 

      Dashboard

      MG has also confirmed that all the variants of the Astor will be equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Additionally, the higher-spec trims of the SUV will boast of a personal AI assistant, level 2 autonomous technology, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As seen in the images, the dashboard along with the seats and the door pads will have a red theme. To know more about the MG Astor, click here.

      Mechanically, the Astor is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. Upon launch, the newbie will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun

