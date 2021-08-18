Please Tell Us Your City

      MG Astor teased; to debut with AI assistant and Level 2 ADAS

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 18 August 2021,17:55 PM IST

      MG Motor India has unveiled the personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, which will make its debut in the brand’s upcoming mid-size SUV, which has been christened as the Astor. MG aims to further its auto-tech focus by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) of possibilities and services. The Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio.

      Front View

      The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It is said to depict human-like emotions and voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalise their set of services.

      Front View

      The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control, rear drive assist, and speed assist system. These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimised for Indian traffic conditions.

      Front View

      MG also showcased CAAP, which builds an ecosystem of various in-car services. It hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, and blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth. MG car owners will also get access to music on the JioSaavn app along with the feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit (powered by Park+ in select cities, to begin with) in the car.

      Dashboard

      The MG Astor that was partially revealed during the event gives out a few details regarding the feature list, which includes a new grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a tweaked front bumper. Inside, the model will receive a multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone Black and Sangria Red dashboard, an engine start-stop button, a fully digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a sunroof. The model will be launched in India later this year.

      All Popular Cars