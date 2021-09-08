Please Tell Us Your City

      Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India on 22 September; bookings open

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 08 September 2021,18:55 PM IST

      German premium vehicle manufacturer, Audi will further expand its electric product line-up in the country with the launch of the e-tron GT on 22 September. Ahead of its official launch, Audi has opened bookings for the upcoming e-tron GT in India today. Internationally, the e-tron GT is available in two variant options – S and RS.

      Back in July, the company had introduced the e-tron brand, which also marked the start of the company’s electrification journey in the country. Currently, the e-tron is available in three variant options e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. Moreover, customers can choose between the SUV and Sportback body styles. 

      Right Front Three Quarter

      The soon to launch e-tron GT four-door coupe claims to offer enhanced driving dynamics and superior performance over the standard model. Mechanically, the e-tron GT Quattro will be powered by two electric motors. The front electric motor generates 235bhp, while the rear motor generates 429bhp. Cumulatively, the electric motors will deliver an impressive power output figure of 590bhp and 830Nm of torque. In the boost mode, the electric motors will briefly produce 637bhp. 

      Visually, the fascia is highlighted by a honeycomb mesh grille in Light Heckla Grey. To further accentuate the sporty appeal, the vehicle gets lateral air inlets which are framed by a mask in Dark Manhattan Grey colour. The standard equipment list includes matrix LED headlights and dynamic turn indicators. Furthermore, the coupe-like roofline, elongated hood, large wheel arches, and sharp creases on both sides highlight its aggressive character.

      Dashboard

      More details about the e-tron GT will be known in the days to come.

      Audi | e-tron GT | Audi e-tron GT

