Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a price hike on some of its vehicles by 1.9 per cent. This increased cost will be added to the ex-showroom cost of the select models and will be applicable from 06 November, 2021 across the country.

The Japanese car manufacturer has increased the prices of cars due to a hike in various input costs. It is the third time in 2021 when Maruti Suzuki has incremented the prices of its vehicles sold in India.

The first price hike came in April 2021 where the brand increased the cost of its vehicles by 1.6 per cent. Whereas in July 2021, the brand increased the prices of all its CNG models and the Swift by Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will recall over 1.81 lakh cars sold between 2018 and 2020 due to a probable defect in the motor generator. The carmaker will officially contact the owners of affected vehicles to inspect and replace the part without any additional cost.

