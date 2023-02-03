Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

Toyota India has announced that the company sold 12,835 units in January 2023. On a yearly scale, the automaker registered 175 per cent growth as compared to the same period last year. Further, the sales figures were 23 per cent more as against the 10,421 units retailed in December 2022. Overall, the upward momentum was achieved with the launch of the new Hycross and Hyryder, in support of existing models such as Fortuner, Glanza, and Camry.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing - TKM, said, “Calendar Year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the new year with much excitement and optimism. Even with month-on-month strong growth of 175 per cent, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum this year. We at TKM are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers.”

Besides this, Toyota introduced two vehicles last month – Hyryder CNG and Innova Crysta Diesel. The Hyryder CNG is available in S and G variants with prices starting at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel have commenced for Rs 50,000, and the prices are expected to be announced in March 2023. The bookings for the second batch of the Hilux are also underway, with no change in the ex-showroom prices.

Toyota