            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 02 February 2023,19:31 PM IST

            Renault India has launched the 2023 Kwid, Kiger, and Triber under the BS6 Step 2 emission norms. The new RXE variant joins the Kwid family with a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Kiger priced at Rs 6 lakh, and the Triber range priced at Rs 6.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The bookings of the new BS6 2.0-compliant models have commenced today across all authorised dealerships in India. 

            All the models get Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as a standard feature. The Kiger and Triber have also set a benchmark by achieving a four-star safety rating in an adult occupant test conducted by Global NCAP. 

            Now, with the implementation of BS6 2.0, all Renault cars will come equipped with a self-diagnostic device. The device will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

            Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said “Renault India remains committed to Government of India’s vision for clean and green environment. The launch of new BSVI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment. Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers.”

