Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched; prices start at Rs 13.23 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched and revealed the prices of the first-in-segment CNG-powered SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG today in India. The model is available in two trim levels, S and G. While the former is priced at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter will cost Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG comes equipped with the 1.5-litre Maruti Suzuki-sourced K-series engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

This Toyota CNG SUV will come equipped with features like LED headlamps, six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variants for our customers, who have shown overwhelming interest in the product since its launch. At Toyota, we are committed to making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customers to meet their diverse requirements.”

