2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has started to accept bookings for the 2023 Innova Crysta for a token of Rs 50,000. The Innova Crysta will be available only in a 2.4-litre diesel engine across four trim levels including G, GX, VX and ZX. Notably, the production of Crysta was temporarily halted last year.

Now, the Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the newly introduced Innova Hycross. While the Crysta has the characteristic of a typical MPV, the new-gen Innova Hycross has adopted the SUV stance.

On the inside, the MPV misses out on modern features introduced in Hycross. However, it gets features like a powered driver seat, front and rear parking sensors, brake assist, three-point seatbelts, seven airbags, rear AC vents with a digital display, one-touch tumble for second-row seats, and more.

Under the hood, it retains the 2.4-litre diesel engine which produces 148bp and 343Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the Innova Crysta will miss out on an automatic gearbox as well as a petrol engine option. The brand will soon reveal the prices of the updated Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 18.09 Lakh Onwards

