  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 27 January 2023,18:15 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has started to accept bookings for the 2023 Innova Crysta for a token of Rs 50,000. The Innova Crysta will be available only in a 2.4-litre diesel engine across four trim levels including G, GX, VX and ZX. Notably, the production of Crysta was temporarily halted last year.

            Now, the Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the newly introduced Innova Hycross. While the Crysta has the characteristic of a typical MPV, the new-gen Innova Hycross has adopted the SUV stance. 

            On the inside, the MPV misses out on modern features introduced in Hycross. However, it gets features like a powered driver seat, front and rear parking sensors, brake assist, three-point seatbelts, seven airbags, rear AC vents with a digital display, one-touch tumble for second-row seats, and more.

            Under the hood, it retains the 2.4-litre diesel engine which produces 148bp and 343Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the Innova Crysta will miss out on an automatic gearbox as well as a petrol engine option. The brand will soon reveal the prices of the updated Innova Crysta.

            Toyota Innova Crysta
            Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 18.09 Lakh Onwards
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

            2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

            By Haji Chakralwale01/27/2023 18:15:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has started to accept bookings for the 2023 Innova Crysta for a token of Rs 50,000. The Innova Crysta will be available only in a 2.4-litre diesel engine across four trim levels including G, GX, VX and ZX. Notably, the production of Crysta was temporarily halted last year.

            Mahindra XUV400 bookings open; prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV400 bookings open; prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/26/2023 15:05:09

            Mahindra has commenced bookings of the XUV400 electric SUV in India for Rs 21,000. The introductory prices will be valid for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

            Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India later this year

            Maruti Jimny five-door to be launched in India later this year

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/25/2023 20:01:06

            After unveiling the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the SUV in the country in Q1 FY2024. Bookings of the model are currently underway for Rs 21,000.

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched; prices start at Rs 11.50 lakh

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched; prices start at Rs 11.50 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/25/2023 10:54:07

            Mahindra has launched a limited-edition model of the seven-seater Bolero Neo at a price tag of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive edition is based on the SUV’s top-spec N10 variant.

            Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 units of Grand Vitara

            By Haji Chakralwale01/24/2023 18:34:10

            Maruti Suzuki has recalled its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara for the third time in just two months. This time, the recall is made for 11,177 affected units of the Grand Vitara that were manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled for the third time in two months

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled for the third time in two months

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/24/2023 18:20:15

            The third recall for the model in the last two months is for the units of the mid-size SUV manufactured between 8 August 2022 and 15 November 2022.

            Tata Motors partners with ICICI bank to offer financing solutions to EV dealers

            Tata Motors partners with ICICI bank to offer financing solutions to EV dealers

            By Haji Chakralwale01/24/2023 11:43:19

            Tata Motors has announced its partnership with ICICI bank by signing an MoU for providing financing solutions to its authorised passenger electric vehicle dealers. Under this scheme, the ICICI bank will provide one-of-its-kind inventory funding to the EV dealers of the Indian carmaker.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW New X1

            BMW New X1

            ₹ 52.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 60.00 - 62.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Curvv ICE

            Tata Curvv ICE

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Aura

            Hyundai Aura

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7

            BMW X7

            ₹ 1.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars