  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 06 February 2023,20:06 PM IST

            Kia India has announced that the Sonet facelift will be launched in the country in the second half of 2023. The Sonet is the second best-selling SUV in the brand’s portfolio and will sport a host of cosmetic changes and an updated feature list. 

            Like the new Seltos, the Sonet is expected to get cosmetic upgrades such as a revised front grille, new alloy wheels, reworked bumpers, and a new set of tail lamps. Further, the cabin of the 2023 Sonet could also receive subtle changes along with new features. 

            Mechanically, the powertrains offered on the Sonet will be updated to meet the RDE and BS6 2 norms. Presently, the Sonet is available in 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines in both manual and automatic gearboxes. 

            Kia Sonet Facelift
            Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Sonet Facelift | Kia Sonet Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

            2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

            By Jay Shah02/06/2023 20:06:35

            Kia India has announced that the Sonet facelift will be launched in the country in the second half of 2023. The Sonet is the second best-selling SUV in the brand’s portfolio and will sport a host of cosmetic changes and an updated feature list.

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            By Jay Shah02/03/2023 18:16:49

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/02/2023 19:31:43

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            By Jay Shah02/02/2023 16:40:20

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/01/2023 12:00:56

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Mahindra XUV400 surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

            Mahindra XUV400 surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/30/2023 17:42:51

            Prices of the XUV400 were announced earlier this month. Bookings are open for Rs 21,000.

            Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition range in Arena line-up

            Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition range in Arena line-up

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/30/2023 18:12:10

            Introduced to mark the 40th anniversary of the company, the Black Edition range will offer a new Pearl Midnight Black paintjob for the entire product portfolio of the Arena range.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 45.50 - 51.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Renault Kwid

            Renault Kwid

            ₹ 4.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.34 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X1

            BMW X1

            ₹ 45.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars