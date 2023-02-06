2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

Kia India has announced that the Sonet facelift will be launched in the country in the second half of 2023. The Sonet is the second best-selling SUV in the brand’s portfolio and will sport a host of cosmetic changes and an updated feature list.

Like the new Seltos, the Sonet is expected to get cosmetic upgrades such as a revised front grille, new alloy wheels, reworked bumpers, and a new set of tail lamps. Further, the cabin of the 2023 Sonet could also receive subtle changes along with new features.

Mechanically, the powertrains offered on the Sonet will be updated to meet the RDE and BS6 2 norms. Presently, the Sonet is available in 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines in both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

