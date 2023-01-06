  • location
            MG Motor India hikes prices by up to Rs 1 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 06 January 2023,23:27 PM IST

            Last month, Morris Garages India announced that it would increase the prices of all its models from January 2023. We have now got our hands on the new model-wise prices, which have witnessed a rise of up to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The MG Gloster receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh, based on the choice of variant. Next up is the all-electric ZS EV, prices of which have been increased by a uniform amount of Rs 40,000 for all variants.

            The MG Hector and Hector Plus will now command a premium of up to Rs 30,000 over the prices last month. Customers purchasing the Astor mid-size SUV will now have to shell out an additional amount of Rs 20,000 which is applicable to all the variants. In other news, MG Motor India will be participating at the Auto Expo 2023, where it will showcase multiple new models such as the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus, MG 4 EV, and the MG 5 Estate. Stay tuned as we get you all the updates from the event next week.

            All Popular Cars