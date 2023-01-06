Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet; prices starts at Rs 1.30 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet in the country at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the first launch of the year by the manufacturer. Mercedes has also announced its roadmap for the year for the Indian market.

Under the hood, the AMG E53 Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine belting out 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. This mill is paired with an AMG Speedshift 9G transmission sending power to all the four wheels. The sedan sprints from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds and achieves an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

The interior comes equipped with a long integrated dual screen for a digital console and infotainment system, a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel with dials to change the settings, and AMG sports seats. It also comes with ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a Burmester sound system.

The exterior highlight of the two-door AMG E53 Cabriolet is a signature vertical slat front grille with AMG badging, a soft-top roof, a huge Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre, and new LED headlamps with DRLS. It also comes with AMG Ride Control+ suspension which adjusts the ride quality according to the terrain.

