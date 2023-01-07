BMW i7 and 7 Series launched in India

BMW has officially launched the i7 and 7 Series in India at a price tag of Rs 1.95 crore and Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). Both sedans are available in a single, fully loaded variant. The cars can now be booked at the BMW dealership and the deliveries will commence in March 2023. The diesel variant of the 7 Series will be coming later in the year.

Under the hood of the new 7 Series lies a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine belting 376bhp and 520Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The power produced is delivered to all the wheels. On the other hand, the i7 is propelled by a 101.7kWH battery pack which delivers 536bhp and 744Nm of torque providing a range of up to 625km. The former sprints from zero to 100km/hr in 5.4 seconds and has top speed of 250km/hr while the latter just takes 4.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 240km/hr.

On the outside, the new flagship sports a massive signature BMW kidney grille, new split LED headlamps, new door handles, fresh front and rear bumper designs, and new split LED taillights. The i7 distinguishes itself from the 7 Series with certain blue accents which can be seen on the fore and side skirts that highlight its EV character.

Inside, the sedan comes equipped with automatic doors, a curved display, a 31.3-inch 8K display theatre screen with in-built Amazon Fire TV connected to Bowers and Wilkins stereo system, executive lounge seating, and smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear door.

BMW 7 Series ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards

