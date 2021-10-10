MG Astor India launch tomorrow

The MG Astor D-SUV will be launched in India tomorrow. It’s the fourth vehicle in the MG lineup and arrives to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. We have driven the MG Astor and you can watch our video embedded below or read our review linked here.

The Astor will be offered in eight variants across two petrol engine and gearbox options. On the outside, the Astor takes much of its design from the ZS EV and in fact, even has the ZS badging at the rear. The front grille and wheels are different from that of the ZS EV. Inside, you get the Astor in three dual-tone shades tuxedo black, sangria red and iconic ivory. It gets the segment standard features like climate control, leather upholstery, power driver’s seat, power mirrors and windows. The touchscreen infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as and voice-assisted AI technology. Its USP is the segment-first ADAS driver assistance system.

The MG Astor will be offered with 1.3-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engine. The former produces 138bhp and 220Nm torque while the latter produces 108bhp/144Nm. The 1.5-litre is linked to a five-speed manual and CVT unit while the turbo petrol mill is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. Prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh with the top versions even taking on cars like the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

