2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at Rs. 6.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants, the updated hatchback gets fresh styling, tweaked engine output, and more features.

The Swift facelift now sports a redesigned front fascia with a new front grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The rear door handles have been moved from C-pillar to the door handles. It also gets fresh design for the alloy wheels along with new tail lamps.

Inside, the cabin of the Swift is now equipped with a bigger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, new aircon panel, and a wireless charging pad.

The new Swift is powered by a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. It continues to be offered with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Furthermore, the mileage has improved by 14 per cent with 24.80kmpl and 25.75kmpl for manual and automatic variants, respectively.

