            2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at Rs. 6.49 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 09 May 2024,13:11 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants, the updated hatchback gets fresh styling, tweaked engine output, and more features.

            The Swift facelift now sports a redesigned front fascia with a new front grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The rear door handles have been moved from C-pillar to the door handles. It also gets fresh design for the alloy wheels along with new tail lamps.

            Inside, the cabin of the Swift is now equipped with a bigger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, new aircon panel, and a wireless charging pad.

            The new Swift is powered by a new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. It continues to be offered with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Furthermore, the mileage has improved by 14 per cent with 24.80kmpl and 25.75kmpl for manual and automatic variants, respectively.

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 62.60 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 62.60 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/10/2024 17:20:11

            The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is produced at BMW's Chennai plant

            Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 54.65 lakh

            Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 54.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/10/2024 17:05:02

            The Audi Q3 is available in Bold Editions that are priced up to Rs. 1.49 lakh more at Rs. 54.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/08/2024 15:45:08

            The Toyota Innova Crysta is now available in a new base, GX Plus variant in seven and eight seater.

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat05/08/2024 14:52:55

            The new Swift will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat05/06/2024 20:23:58

            The MX3 seven-seat model is priced Rs 3 lakh lesser than the equivalent AX7 model

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/06/2024 11:56:31

            The Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition gets a new red matte shade with black inserts with prices starting from Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

