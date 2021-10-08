Audi sets up a new pre-owned car dealership in Ludhiana

Audi India has opened a new used-car dealership under its ‘Audi Approved: plus’ program in Ludhiana, Punjab. This brand-new property is a 3,000 sq. ft. showroom with a capacity to accommodate five pre-owned cars.

The carmaker, through this dealership, intends to sell used luxury vehicles that have gone through over 300 checks including road tests and exterior, interior, electrical, and mechanical inspections. Besides that, Audi also promises two years of unlimited kilometres warranty on approved cars along with 24X7 roadside assistance. Moreover, it aims to provide comprehensive service history of the vehicles and aid for the finance and insurance.

On the inaugural, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars to allow customers to get the true Audi experience. Audi India offers an industry-best two years unlimited kilometres warranty on its certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we are set to bring the Audi experience to newer regions.”

He further added, “Audi Approved: plus, our pre-owned car business has witnessed growth in the last few years, and we expect this growth to continue this year as well. Through our pre-owned car business, we welcome first-time luxury car buyers to the Audi family, and we are committed to growing this further with many more such facilities in India.”

