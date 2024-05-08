    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 08 May 2024,14:52 PM IST

            The fourth-generation Maruti Swift will be launched in India tomorrow. The generational shift sees the car get a new face, tail lamps, grille and wheels on the outside. In the cabin it’s a similar layout but there is a climate control interface, touchscreen infotainment system and bigger MID for the centre console.

            In term of features, this new Swift will get the generation OS for the infotainment system as well as the latest version of Maruti Connect. Other than this, this next-gen car will carry over most of the features from the current vehicle unchanged. The top-spec ZXi+ variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, reverse camera with dynamic guides and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. All versions are expected to get six airbags, ABS with EBD and a traction control programme as standard.

            It will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims with optional variants and both two-pedal and three-pedal driving options. All versions will make use of a new mild-hybrid 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 80bhp/112Nm and mated to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. It is expected to have a mileage of 25.72kmpl.

            The new Swift takes on the likes of the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R and the Renault Triber. Its main competitor will be the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a traditional rival for the Swift since 2007.

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
            Maruti SuzukiNew-gen Swift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | New-gen Swift | Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/08/2024 15:45:08

            The Toyota Innova Crysta is now available in a new base, GX Plus variant in seven and eight seater.

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat05/08/2024 14:52:55

            The new Swift will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat05/06/2024 20:23:58

            The MX3 seven-seat model is priced Rs 3 lakh lesser than the equivalent AX7 model

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/06/2024 11:56:31

            The Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition gets a new red matte shade with black inserts with prices starting from Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Third-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs 1.69 crore

            Third-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs 1.69 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/06/2024 08:12:21

            It is available only with the V6 turbo petrol

            Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

            Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

            By Jay Shah05/05/2024 11:21:41

            The soon-to-be-launched Swift has started to arrive at dealerships ahead of May 9 launch.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: variants explained

            Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: variants explained

            By Desirazu Venkat05/03/2024 18:44:28

            The 3X) is available with two petrol and one diesel engine across three transmission options

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 21.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Slavia

            Skoda Slavia

            ₹ 11.63 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars