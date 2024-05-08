New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift will be launched in India tomorrow. The generational shift sees the car get a new face, tail lamps, grille and wheels on the outside. In the cabin it’s a similar layout but there is a climate control interface, touchscreen infotainment system and bigger MID for the centre console.

In term of features, this new Swift will get the generation OS for the infotainment system as well as the latest version of Maruti Connect. Other than this, this next-gen car will carry over most of the features from the current vehicle unchanged. The top-spec ZXi+ variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, reverse camera with dynamic guides and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. All versions are expected to get six airbags, ABS with EBD and a traction control programme as standard.

It will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims with optional variants and both two-pedal and three-pedal driving options. All versions will make use of a new mild-hybrid 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 80bhp/112Nm and mated to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. It is expected to have a mileage of 25.72kmpl.

The new Swift takes on the likes of the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R and the Renault Triber. Its main competitor will be the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a traditional rival for the Swift since 2007.

