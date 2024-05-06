Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

Mahindra has upped the value of the XUV700 range by introducing a seven-seat model in the MX3 diesel trim. Prices for the MX3 seven-seat start at Rs. 15 lakh and is priced Rs. 3 lakh less than the AX3 variant.

The MX variant is the base trim and up until this point was only offered in a five-seat guise. As standard it has been fitted with seven-inch MID display, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Under the hood, the only engine on offer is Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel producing 153bhp and 360Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The MX range does have a petrol option but its presently only available with the five-seat model.

A lower entry-point for the XUV700 will help it compete with cars like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Besides this, the XUV700 is also available in a new Blaze Edition. It costs Rs. 25,000 more and is based on the top-spec AX7L trim.

