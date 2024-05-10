Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 54.65 lakh

Costs up to Rs. 1.49 lakh more than standard variants

Gets blacked-out elements

Audi India has launched the Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Editions at a starting price of Rs. 54.65 lakh (ex-showroom). These special editions cost up to Rs. 1.49 lakh more than the standard variants and get S Line package along with blacked-out elements.

As part of the package, the new editions get visual highlights in the form of gloss black accents on the front grille, front bumpers, ORVMs, roof rails, and window lines. The 18-inch wheels also sport a dual-tone finish.

Besides this, the interior is equipped with two-zone climate control, a virtual cockpit, powered front seats, six airbags, and a 10-speaker Audi sound system along with a wireless charging pad.

Under the hood, both these SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to generate 192bhp and 320Nm of torque and is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Audi | Audi Q3 | Q3 | Audi Q3 Sportback | Q3 Sportback