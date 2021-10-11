  • Type your location
      MG launches the new Astor in India; prices start from Rs 9.78 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 11 October 2021,12:49 PM IST

      British carmaker Morris Garages has launched the all-new Astor in the country with its introductory prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the subcompact crossover is now available in Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims along with five colour options. The customers can reserve the Astor through MG’s website or by visiting its dealership in person at Rs 21,000.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The Astor is a fossil-fuel counterpart of the ZS EV and thus they are both similar in terms of exterior design. However, to make the Astor clearly identifiable, MG has redesigned its grille, headlights, taillights and even the alloy wheels.

      Dashboard

      On the inside, its interior has a leatherette trim - available in three colours, namely Tuxedo Black, Iconic Ivory and Sangria Red. Apart from that, there is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and also 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment. The infotainment supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and also comes with an e-sim by Jio. Moreover, the Astor gets a panoramic sunroof, hill descent and hold control, electronic parking brake, side and curtain airbags, electronically adjustable driver seat and 360-degree camera.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      MG offers the subcompact crossover in two powertrain choices - a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine only mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and makes 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. On the other hand, there is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 108bhp and 144Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

