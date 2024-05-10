BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 62.60 lakh

BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition at Rs. 62.60 lakh. It is Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in the 330Li petrol variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shop.

It is available in four colours Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. Exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery is offered as standard on the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features the BMW Curved Display which brings extra modernity and operates on the BMW Operating System 8.

Exterior highlights include blacked out kidney grille, M Lights Shadowline and rear diffuser in high gloss black. Inside, it gets M Headliner and Anthracite upholstery. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro Edition produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. This engine is mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and with different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a modern masterpiece that uniquely encapsulates attractive sporty proportions, astonishing dynamics, state of the art technology as well as an exceptionally spacious interior. In its M Sport Pro avatar, the car is not just bolder, but also offers the best-in-class technology. With its excellent driving capabilities, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stays true to its reputation of being the ultimate sports sedan. The limited edition will attract young, progressive Indian buyers who aspire for a pure blend of elegance and sovereignty with the sportiness of the iconic BMW 3 Series.

