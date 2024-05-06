Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 Blaze Edition in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes, the special edition is only offered with a seven-seat layout.

The Blaze Edition of the XUV700 is painted in the new Blaze Red matte shade. Further, it also gets gloss black accents on ORVMs, roof, and front grille. Inside, this edition is available with seven seats, and the cabin is accentuated with red colour highlights on the seat upholstery, AC vents, and around centre console.

The XUV700 Blaze costs Rs. 25,000 more than the top-spec AX7L variant. It rivals the Hyundai Creta N Line, Kia Seltos X Line, and Taigun Carbon Steel Grey.

