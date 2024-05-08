    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 08 May 2024,15:45 PM IST

            The base GX variant of the Innova Crysta has been discontinued for a new GX Plus variant. It is priced at Rs. 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets more features.

            The GX Plus trim that costs Rs. 1.30 lakh more gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs, fabric upholstery, a dash camera, and wooden panels in the cabin.

            The Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. It is available solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2005, Innova brand has earned an unshakable reputation of being the segment leader by setting industry benchmarks. Synonymous with quality and trust, Innova has served the diverse mobility needs of generations of Indians and continues to hold the same aspirational value. Time and again our endeavour at TKM has been to keep the brand relevant and multi-functional, based on the evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach.”

            Toyota Innova Crysta
            ToyotaInnova Crysta ₹ 19.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/08/2024 15:45:08

            The Toyota Innova Crysta is now available in a new base, GX Plus variant in seven and eight seater.

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            New Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat05/08/2024 14:52:55

            The new Swift will be offered in the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 MX3 diesel 7-seat launched in India at Rs. 15 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat05/06/2024 20:23:58

            The MX3 seven-seat model is priced Rs 3 lakh lesser than the equivalent AX7 model

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched in India at Rs. 24.24 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/06/2024 11:56:31

            The Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition gets a new red matte shade with black inserts with prices starting from Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Third-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs 1.69 crore

            Third-gen Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs 1.69 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/06/2024 08:12:21

            It is available only with the V6 turbo petrol

            Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

            Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift arrives at dealer stockyards

            By Jay Shah05/05/2024 11:21:41

            The soon-to-be-launched Swift has started to arrive at dealerships ahead of May 9 launch.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: variants explained

            Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India: variants explained

            By Desirazu Venkat05/03/2024 18:44:28

            The 3X) is available with two petrol and one diesel engine across three transmission options

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 21.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Slavia

            Skoda Slavia

            ₹ 11.63 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars