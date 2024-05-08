Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus launched in India; priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh

The base GX variant of the Innova Crysta has been discontinued for a new GX Plus variant. It is priced at Rs. 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets more features.

The GX Plus trim that costs Rs. 1.30 lakh more gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs, fabric upholstery, a dash camera, and wooden panels in the cabin.

The Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. It is available solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2005, Innova brand has earned an unshakable reputation of being the segment leader by setting industry benchmarks. Synonymous with quality and trust, Innova has served the diverse mobility needs of generations of Indians and continues to hold the same aspirational value. Time and again our endeavour at TKM has been to keep the brand relevant and multi-functional, based on the evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach.”

