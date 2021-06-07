Please Tell Us Your City

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 07 June 2021,12:32 PM IST

      As the pandemic induced restrictions begin to ease in several parts of the country, several car manufacturers have rolled out discount offers for the month of June 2021. Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer is giving discounts on both its Arena and Nexa range of models. We have listed the model-wise offers below. 

      The Nexa portfolio comprises five models - Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross, Baleno, and the XL6. The Ciaz sedan attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The flagship offering XL6 MPV gets the least benefit in the form of Rs 4,000 corporate discount. The S-Cross is also included in the list and can be purchased this month for an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs 15,000, each. Additionally, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also applicable on the crossover. The Ignis is the most affordable model in the lineup that can be had in four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. While the Sigma can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, the Delta receives Rs 15,000, and the Zeta and Alpha get the least at Rs 10,000. The exchange bonus is uniform at Rs 15,000 for all the trims. The Baleno is the top-selling model in the entire range and also receives substantial benefits this month. The variant-wise cash discounts are Rs 25,000 (Sigma), Rs 15,000 (Delta), and Rs 10,000 (Zeta and Alpha) along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. 

      Coming to the Arena lineup, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 only. The Eeco and S-Presso get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, each, while the exchange bonus for both models is fixed at Rs 15,000. The Alta is the budget offering in the stable that attracts Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 cash discount for the petrol and CNG versions, each with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. 

      The Lxi and Vxi trims of the Swift hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the higher Zxi and Zxi+ ones get Rs 10,000. The lower Lxi and Vxi variants of the Dzire compact sedan are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the Zxi and Zxi+ get the lowest discount of Rs 8,000. The Vitara Brezza SUV also gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000. All three models get a fixed exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Wagon R can be bought with an exchange bonus of 15,000 while the cash discount varies for the petrol and CNG variants at Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. The Ertiga is only offered with a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. All the offers are applicable only till 30 June, 2021.

